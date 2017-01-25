Police Investigating Alleged Rape Of ...

Police Investigating Alleged Rape Of A 16 Year Old Girl At Kansas Dorm

Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Campus police are investigating the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl at a University of Kansas dorm housing the men's basketball team, authorities said Wednesday. No charges have been filed and police have not publicly identified any suspects.

