Police Investigating Alleged Rape Of A 16 Year Old Girl At Kansas Dorm
Campus police are investigating the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl at a University of Kansas dorm housing the men's basketball team, authorities said Wednesday. No charges have been filed and police have not publicly identified any suspects.
