Pochettino hopes Premier League teams cheer for Spurs when they take on Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes everyone will be cheering for his side against Chelsea after a comfortable win at Watford Mauricio Pochettino believes the rest of the Premier League will be cheering on Tottenham when they try to bring down Chelsea on Wednesday. Harry Kane and Dele Alli each scored twice as Spurs hammered Watford 4-1 on New Year's Day to move into the top four for the first time since October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thurrock Gazette.