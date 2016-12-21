Pochettino hopes Premier League teams cheer for Spurs when they take on Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes everyone will be cheering for his side against Chelsea after a comfortable win at Watford Mauricio Pochettino believes the rest of the Premier League will be cheering on Tottenham when they try to bring down Chelsea on Wednesday. Harry Kane and Dele Alli each scored twice as Spurs hammered Watford 4-1 on New Year's Day to move into the top four for the first time since October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thurrock Gazette.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08)
|39 min
|bill m
|25
|Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino demands win ...
|2 hr
|Nguyet
|1
|Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not allow a...
|2 hr
|Nguyet
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Trojan
|32,694
|Clemson vs Ohio State: NFL Draft Prospects to W...
|3 hr
|felixArroyo
|1
|Falcons invite Vick back to Atlanta for Dome fi...
|4 hr
|Mr Time Traveler
|1
|Reports: Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak ...
|4 hr
|Honk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC