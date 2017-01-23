Philippe Coutinho's new long-term dea...

Philippe Coutinho's new long-term deal makes significant statement - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the club have made a significant statement in tying down "world class" Philippe Coutinho to new contract. Press Association Sport understands the Brazil international's new deal is for five years, making him one of the club's highest earners, and does not include a buy-out clause.

Chicago, IL

