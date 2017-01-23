Philippe Coutinho's new long-term deal makes significant statement - Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the club have made a significant statement in tying down "world class" Philippe Coutinho to new contract. Press Association Sport understands the Brazil international's new deal is for five years, making him one of the club's highest earners, and does not include a buy-out clause.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2013 NFL Mock Draft: Current Info for All 32 Fi... (Jan '13)
|45 min
|Tigre
|182
|Patriots fan charged with pulling alarm at Stee...
|5 hr
|Bradylust
|11
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|12 hr
|cosmo
|1
|Tom Brady- Love him or really hate him, he keep...
|12 hr
|PistolPete88
|1
|Mpls. Cop Charged For Shooting At Car Full Of P...
|15 hr
|CarPharts
|2
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|16 hr
|RankingPharts
|7
|Racer's all revved up for new job (Jan '06)
|18 hr
|AutoPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC