Person familiar with deal: Holland, Rockies agree to deal

A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that reliever Greg Holland has agreed to a contract with the Colorado Rockies The deal is pending a physical, the person said Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement was not announced. Holland was the Royals closer through most of 2014 and 2015, when they made back-to-back trips to the World Series.

