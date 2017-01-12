Pelicans star Anthony Davis out with bruised left hip
New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis didn't suit up for Thursday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets because of an injured left hip. Davis bruised his hip in the Pelicans' 110-96 win over the New York Knicks on Monday.
