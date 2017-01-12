Paul Pogba: Jose Mourinho advice helped me step up performance

Paul Pogba, left, has seen his form improve in recent weeks which he puts down to advice from Jose Mourinho Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says he has been greatly encouraged by advice from manager Jose Mourinho which as a result has given him more freedom on the pitch. The 23-year-old, who rejoined the Premier League club from Italian champions Juventus last summer, revealed United boss Mourinho told him "you know how to play, do what you want" which handed the France international a confidence boost and has seen his form improve in recent weeks.

