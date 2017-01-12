Paul Pogba: Jose Mourinho advice help...

Paul Pogba: Jose Mourinho advice helped me step up performance

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Evesham Journal

Paul Pogba, left, has seen his form improve in recent weeks which he puts down to advice from Jose Mourinho Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says he has been greatly encouraged by advice from manager Jose Mourinho which as a result has given him more freedom on the pitch. The 23-year-old, who rejoined the Premier League club from Italian champions Juventus last summer, revealed United boss Mourinho told him "you know how to play, do what you want" which handed the France international a confidence boost and has seen his form improve in recent weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evesham Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2016 NFL playoffs schedule, Super Bowl LI coverage 4 hr we luv a parade 1
News Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me... 14 hr johnnyj 1
News Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen 16 hr johnnyj 1
News Browns 49 mins ago 10:55 p.m.Let the quarterbac... 18 hr Drunk Bernie Kosar 2
News Welcome to Lancashire - dogging capital of the UK 18 hr Parden Pard 2
Bruce Lee: trip to Oakland 19 hr andrewsmith85 1
News Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08) Thu Wiseguy 26
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,044 • Total comments across all topics: 277,891,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC