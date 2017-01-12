Paul Pogba: Jose Mourinho advice helped me step up performance
Paul Pogba, left, has seen his form improve in recent weeks which he puts down to advice from Jose Mourinho Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says he has been greatly encouraged by advice from manager Jose Mourinho which as a result has given him more freedom on the pitch. The 23-year-old, who rejoined the Premier League club from Italian champions Juventus last summer, revealed United boss Mourinho told him "you know how to play, do what you want" which handed the France international a confidence boost and has seen his form improve in recent weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evesham Journal.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2016 NFL playoffs schedule, Super Bowl LI coverage
|4 hr
|we luv a parade
|1
|Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me...
|14 hr
|johnnyj
|1
|Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen
|16 hr
|johnnyj
|1
|Browns 49 mins ago 10:55 p.m.Let the quarterbac...
|18 hr
|Drunk Bernie Kosar
|2
|Welcome to Lancashire - dogging capital of the UK
|18 hr
|Parden Pard
|2
|Bruce Lee: trip to Oakland
|19 hr
|andrewsmith85
|1
|Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Wiseguy
|26
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC