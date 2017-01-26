Patrick van Aanholt undergoes Crystal Palace medical as deal moves closer
Patrick van Aanholt was undertaking a medical at Crystal Palace on Friday ahead of a proposed big-money transfer from Sunderland. Palace manager Sam Allardyce confirmed the development, and also refused to rule out a further attempt to sign Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson before Tuesday's transfer deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is The West Country.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|44 min
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Vikings' plane slides off Wisconsin runway, stu...
|6 hr
|SullyPharts
|2
|Cheap propane or gas supplier
|6 hr
|AbramsPharts
|2
|Chargers Announce They're Moving to Los Angeles
|11 hr
|Pigskin Phart
|2
|Supermodel Adriana Lima attends Patriots game t...
|11 hr
|Phart Buns
|3
|Atlanta-area gas station refusing to sell Samue...
|11 hr
|Phart Little
|2
|Suspended UW-Madison Student Accused Of Sexual ...
|11 hr
|Phart Truck
|11
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC