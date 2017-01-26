Patrick van Aanholt undergoes Crystal...

Patrick van Aanholt undergoes Crystal Palace medical as deal moves closer

Read more: This is The West Country

Patrick van Aanholt was undertaking a medical at Crystal Palace on Friday ahead of a proposed big-money transfer from Sunderland. Palace manager Sam Allardyce confirmed the development, and also refused to rule out a further attempt to sign Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

