Passengers filmed chanting anti-Semitic songs on way to Man City-Tottenham match

Anti-Semitic songs chanted by passengers on a tram ahead of Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Tottenham on Saturday have been widely condemned by the Jewish community. Video footage on a tram ahead of the match appears to show supporters heading to the match singing 'you're getting gassed in the morning' - a reference to the treatment of Jews in concentration camps during the Second World War.

