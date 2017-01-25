Passengers filmed chanting anti-Semit...

Passengers filmed chanting anti-Semitic songs on way to Man City-Tottenham match

12 hrs ago

Anti-Semitic songs chanted by passengers on a tram ahead of Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Tottenham on Saturday have been widely condemned by the Jewish community. Video footage on a tram ahead of the match appears to show supporters heading to the match singing 'you're getting gassed in the morning' - a reference to the treatment of Jews in concentration camps during the Second World War.

Chicago, IL

