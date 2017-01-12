Pascal Wehrlein confirmed at Sauber a...

Pascal Wehrlein confirmed at Sauber as Mercedes close on Valtteri Bottas

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Pascal Wehrlein has been confirmed at Sauber for the forthcoming Formula One season in a move which all but confirms Valtteri Bottas is to join Mercedes. Wehrlein , the 22-year-old member of the Mercedes young driver programme, had been mooted as a potential team-mate of Lewis Hamilton following Nico Rosberg's shock decision to retire after winning the world championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mike Zunino's New Plate Approach 43 min johnnyj 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Trojan 32,711
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... 9 hr gofaster72 1
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 12 hr jnj 154
News Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12) 16 hr April 61
News The Latest: Strange penalty stalls Cowboys and ... Sun Sniffy Pharts 9
News Does PFF's 11-5 prediction amount to Raiders be... (Jun '16) Sun Ranking Phartzz 3
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,430 • Total comments across all topics: 277,979,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC