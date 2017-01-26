Papy Djilobodji must serve ban after unsuccessful fight against FA charge

Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji will serve a four-match ban after a Football Association violent conduct charge was found proven. Djilobodji was charged on video evidence after match referee Craig Pawson did not spot an incident in which he struck out at West Brom skipper Darren Fletcher during last Saturday's 2-0 Premier League defeat at the Hawthorns.

