Papy Djilobodji must serve ban after ...

Papy Djilobodji must serve ban after unsuccessful fight against FA charge

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Chardandilminsternews.co.uk

Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji will serve a four-match ban after a Football Association violent conduct charge was found proven. Djilobodji was charged on video evidence after match referee Craig Pawson did not spot an incident in which he struck out at West Brom skipper Darren Fletcher during last Saturday's 2-0 Premier League defeat at the Hawthorns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chardandilminsternews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... 2 hr TeePeePharts 2
News Welcome to Lancashire - dogging capital of the UK 2 hr CapitalPharts 3
News Trump's Dark, Weird, Inaugural Campaign Speech 2 hr SeveralPharts 82
News Enough already 3 hr Kid Phart 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... 3 hr Old MacPhart 4
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... 3 hr Phartface 14
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) 4 hr SherrifPharts 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,513 • Total comments across all topics: 278,318,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC