Paddy Lowe, second left, has left Lewis Hamilton's, second right, Mercedes team

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team will head into the new Formula One season without Paddy Lowe after the British technical chief decided to leave the sport's world-championship winning constructor. Lowe, the 54-year-old Briton, has played an integral role in Mercedes' domination in the sport in recent times, culminating in a hat-trick of successive constructor and driver titles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk.