Paddy Lowe, second left, has left Lewis Hamilton's, second right, Mercedes team
Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team will head into the new Formula One season without Paddy Lowe after the British technical chief decided to leave the sport's world-championship winning constructor. Lowe, the 54-year-old Briton, has played an integral role in Mercedes' domination in the sport in recent times, culminating in a hat-trick of successive constructor and driver titles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Fugitive Accused In Nursing Home Assault...
|1 hr
|greymouser
|7
|Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third...
|4 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Cheap propane or gas supplier
|6 hr
|Lily
|1
|Cleveland Browns Mock Draft
|10 hr
|Weekend at Bernies
|3
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|10 hr
|Ali
|150
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|Trojan
|32,708
|Watson and Clemson dethrone top-ranked Tide, 35-31
|14 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC