Paddy Lowe, second left, has left Lewis Hamilton's, second right, Mercedes team

14 hrs ago Read more: Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team will head into the new Formula One season without Paddy Lowe after the British technical chief decided to leave the sport's world-championship winning constructor. Lowe, the 54-year-old Briton, has played an integral role in Mercedes' domination in the sport in recent times, culminating in a hat-trick of successive constructor and driver titles.

