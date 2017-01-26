Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton has won every fight of his professional career
Carl Frampton is convinced last July's victory over Leo Santa Cruz ensures he holds the "psychological edge" in Saturday's rematch in Las Vegas. The 29-year-old makes the first defence of the WBA featherweight title he won when inflicting the first defeat of Santa Cruz's career, via a majority decision, and has been recognised since as among the world's finest fighters.
