Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton has ...

Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton has won every fight of his professional career

Read more: This is The West Country

Carl Frampton is convinced last July's victory over Leo Santa Cruz ensures he holds the "psychological edge" in Saturday's rematch in Las Vegas. The 29-year-old makes the first defence of the WBA featherweight title he won when inflicting the first defeat of Santa Cruz's career, via a majority decision, and has been recognised since as among the world's finest fighters.

Chicago, IL

