Nicole Cooke spoke to a panel of MPs via an audio link from Paris on Tuesday

Nicole Cooke believes it is hard for Team Sky to "back up" their claim of being cycling's cleanest team when boss Sir Dave Brailsford does not appear to know what medicine his riders are taking. The 2008 Olympic and world road-race champion delivered her damning opinion on the controversy surrounding Team Sky and their former star rider Sir Bradley Wiggins during an evidence-gathering session of the Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Tuesday.

