Nick Young stars as the Los Angeles Lakers dominate the Memphis Grizzlies

The Lakers stopped a three-game losing streak thanks to 20 points from Nick Young and a double-double from Julius Randle, consisting of 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Kawhi Leonard threw 25 points for the San Antonio Spurs in their 110-82 success over the Toronto Raptors, while DeMarcus Cousins, who scored 31 points, led the Sacramento Kings to a 120-113 victory against the Denver Nuggets.

