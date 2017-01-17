NHL Capsules
Brandon Dubinsky ended a 17-game scoring drought with two goals, Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Tuesday night. Lukas Sedlak also scored for Columbus, and Ryan Murray and Cam Atkinson had a pair of assists each.
