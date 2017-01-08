NFL playoffs: Packers pull away from ...

NFL playoffs: Packers pull away from Giants in second half for 38-13 victory

Read more: The Morning Call

Rodgers overcame a sluggish start and finished with four touchdown passes, including a momentum-swinging 42-yard heave to Randall Cobb at the end of the second quarter, to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 38-13 win Sunday over the New York Giants in an NFC wild-card game. Rodgers completed 25 of 40 passes for 362 yards, continuing a remarkable run of quarterback play that helped the Packers win their final six games of the regular season to take the NFC North .

