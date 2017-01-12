NFL: Patriots through to AFC Championship game

Dion Lewis had a 13-yard touchdown reception, a 98-yard kickoff return for a score, and a late 1-yard touchdown to help the Patriots hold off the Houston Texans 34-16 and advance to an NFL-record sixth straight conference title game. New England will host the winner of tomorrow's Pittsburgh-Kansas City matchup next Sunday for the right to play in the Super Bowl in Houston on Feb. 5. "Whoever we play next week is going to be a great football team," Tom Brady said.

