News NFL begins review of concussion protocol on Miami QB Moore

NFL begins review of concussion protocol on Miami QB Moore

The NFL has begun a review of the concussion protocol conducted on Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore when he left his team's playoff game at Pittsburgh after being shaken up. Moore was hit in the chin as he threw a pass, and the play drew a roughing-the-passer penalty on Pittsburgh's Bud Dupree.

