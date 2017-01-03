News 26 Mins Ago Rooney equals record as United beats Reading 4-0 in Fa Cup
Wayne Rooney scored his 249th goal for Manchester United on Saturday to match Bobby Charlton as the club's joint leading scorer. The 31-year-old Rooney came close to taking the record outright as the defending FA Cup champion swept aside second-tier Reading 4-0 in the third round of the tournament.
