News 26 Mins Ago Rooney equals record...

News 26 Mins Ago Rooney equals record as United beats Reading 4-0 in Fa Cup

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

Wayne Rooney scored his 249th goal for Manchester United on Saturday to match Bobby Charlton as the club's joint leading scorer. The 31-year-old Rooney came close to taking the record outright as the defending FA Cup champion swept aside second-tier Reading 4-0 in the third round of the tournament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Fugitive Accused In Nursing Home Assault... 25 min Knock off purse s... 4
News Raiders vs. Texans playoff preview 2 hr Frankpharts 9
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 2 hr Royal Phlatus 147
News Raiders legends revel in return to relevance 2 hr Crutches McOneNdone 172
News 'A real player's player' (May '10) 3 hr Eddiecaine 3
News Multiple Dead In Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shootin... 4 hr Patriot 7
News Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite 8 hr Buffalo Bull 70
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,295 • Total comments across all topics: 277,699,570

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC