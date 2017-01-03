There are on the Wimbledon Guardian story from 10 hrs ago, titled New Aston Villa loanee Sam Johnstone is yet to make an appearance for Manchester United. In it, Wimbledon Guardian reports that:

The 23-year-old could make his debut in Sunday's FA Cup trip to Tottenham after joining on Thursday. Johnstone told the club's official site: "I'm really pleased to have joined Aston Villa - it's a massive club.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Wimbledon Guardian.