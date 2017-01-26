Neil Harris felt Millwall fully deser...

Neil Harris felt Millwall fully deserved their victory

Neil Harris is confident a positive week for Millwall can help the club make serious progress after they reached the FA Cup fifth round by defeating Watford 1-0. The victory was their second in two against Premier League opposition - Steve Morison scored the game's only goal to follow up their third-round elimination of Bournemouth - and came just five days after the abandonment of a controversial property scheme that threatened their future.

