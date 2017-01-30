Nared leads Tennessee to 76-74 win over No. 4 Gamecocks
Jamie Nared had a career-high 27 points, including two clutch free throws with 5.9 seconds left, and Tennessee stopped No. 4 South Carolina's 30-game home win streak in the Southeastern Conference with a 76-74 victory Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
