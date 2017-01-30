Nared leads Tennessee to 76-74 win ov...

Nared leads Tennessee to 76-74 win over No. 4 Gamecocks

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Jamie Nared had a career-high 27 points, including two clutch free throws with 5.9 seconds left, and Tennessee stopped No. 4 South Carolina's 30-game home win streak in the Southeastern Conference with a 76-74 victory Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Super Bowl at the Open Door Mission (Feb '08) 51 min ginger 14
News NFL legends star in Super Bowl spot (Jan '15) 1 hr SuperPharts 5
News Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12) 1 hr TakenPharts 66
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 1 hr TravelPharts 170
News Trump's Dark, Weird, Inaugural Campaign Speech 13 hr SayPharts 94
News Eel swims into man's penis (Dec '11) 17 hr Phartly Swimming 13
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets 17 hr RarelyPharts 3
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,385 • Total comments across all topics: 278,420,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC