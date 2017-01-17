Nadal strikes back in five-set thriller with Zverev at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal delivered a resounding message to his Australian Open rivals by coming from behind to win a five-set thriller against Alexander Zverev. Nadal defied doubts about both his fitness and form during a pulsating four-hour contest on Rod Laver Arena, at the end of which he had beaten the talented Zverev 4-6 6-3 6-7 6-3 6-2.

