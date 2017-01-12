My future won't dictate Ozil's decision to stay at Arsenal, says Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger believes his future as Arsenal boss will play only a small part in Mesut Ozil's decision on whether to extend his own contract with the club. The Frenchman celebrated 20 years in charge of the Gunners in 2016 but his current deal only runs until the summer.
