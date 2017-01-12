Murray thinks experience of coach Lendl could prove crucial to future success
Sir Andy Murray believes his coach Ivan Lendl can be the key to him ending his Australian Open hoodoo and staying as world number one. Murray begins the first grand slam of the year against Ukraine's Illya Marchenko on Monday and for the first time at a major tournament is placed top of the rankings and number one seed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12)
|17 hr
|Just wondering
|60
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|Sat
|Buffalo Bull
|74
|Osei tabbed to lead Elk Grove's football program
|Sat
|clintwynn
|1
|Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H...
|Sat
|Grogan
|1
|2016 NFL playoffs schedule, Super Bowl LI coverage
|Fri
|we luv a parade
|1
|Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me...
|Fri
|johnnyj
|1
|Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen
|Fri
|johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC