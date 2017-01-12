Murray thinks experience of coach Len...

Murray thinks experience of coach Lendl could prove crucial to future success

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Sir Andy Murray believes his coach Ivan Lendl can be the key to him ending his Australian Open hoodoo and staying as world number one. Murray begins the first grand slam of the year against Ukraine's Illya Marchenko on Monday and for the first time at a major tournament is placed top of the rankings and number one seed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12) 17 hr Just wondering 60
News Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite Sat Buffalo Bull 74
News Osei tabbed to lead Elk Grove's football program Sat clintwynn 1
News Ganta s 1991 Cutlass to be featured at NASCAR H... Sat Grogan 1
News 2016 NFL playoffs schedule, Super Bowl LI coverage Fri we luv a parade 1
News Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me... Fri johnnyj 1
News Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen Fri johnnyj 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,974 • Total comments across all topics: 277,935,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC