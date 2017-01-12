Murray paired with Marchenko in Melbo...

Murray paired with Marchenko in Melbourne with Federer a possibility in quarters

Sir Andy Murray, pictured, begins his quest for a first Australian Open title with a first round clash against Illya Marchenko Sir Andy Murray will play Ukraine's Illya Marchenko in the first round of the Australian Open and could meet Roger Federer in the last eight. Murray, the world number one and top seed, was drawn in the same quarter as Federer, who is seeded a lowly 17th after missing the second half of last season through injury.

