MPs to quiz UKAD boss and two key figures in Team Sky mystery package affair

13 hrs ago

UK Anti-Doping's boss and two key players in a mystery that has dogged British Cycling and Team Sky all winter have been called to appear before the Culture, Media and Sport select committee next month. The panel of MPs hope to ask UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead, ex-British Cycling coach Simon Cope and former Team Sky medic Dr Richard Freeman for "documentary evidence" no anti-doping rules were broken when Cope delivered a package to Freeman at the end of Criterium du Dauphine race in France in 2011.

