MPs to quiz UKAD boss and two key figures in Team Sky mystery package affair
UK Anti-Doping's boss and two key players in a mystery that has dogged British Cycling and Team Sky all winter have been called to appear before the Culture, Media and Sport select committee next month. The panel of MPs hope to ask UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead, ex-British Cycling coach Simon Cope and former Team Sky medic Dr Richard Freeman for "documentary evidence" no anti-doping rules were broken when Cope delivered a package to Freeman at the end of Criterium du Dauphine race in France in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12)
|5 hr
|Uhm
|65
|Trump's Dark, Weird, Inaugural Campaign Speech
|11 hr
|SayPharts
|94
|Eel swims into man's penis (Dec '11)
|14 hr
|Phartly Swimming
|13
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets
|15 hr
|RarelyPharts
|3
|NFL legends star in Super Bowl spot (Jan '15)
|15 hr
|SuperPhartz
|3
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|15 hr
|FansPharts
|2
|Seeing Too Much Shawn O'Malley In 2017 Would Me...
|15 hr
|TooPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC