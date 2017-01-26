Morgan's position as England's limite...

Morgan's position as England's limited-overs leader strengthened on India trip

England's Test captain Alastair Cook may have departed India drained and pondering his future but limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan is one victory away from leaving with his mandate underlined in bold. A 4-0 defeat before Christmas left Cook visibly rattled and primed for a period of soul-searching that has yet to reach a conclusion but Morgan's fortunes have fared differently since he took charge of the white-ball team earlier this month.

