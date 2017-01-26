Milanovich resigns as Argonauts head ...

Milanovich resigns as Argonauts head coach to join Jaguars

Scott Milanovich stepped down as head coach of the CFL's Toronto Argonauts on Friday to become the Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterbacks coach. Barker hired Milanovich in December 2011, giving him his first CFL head coaching job.

Chicago, IL

