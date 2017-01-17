Middlesbrough target Patrick Bamford spent the first half of the season on loan at Burnley
Middlesbrough are hoping to make a breakthrough in their pursuit of Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford as head coach Aitor Karanka looks to strengthen his attacking options. Boro are keeping their fingers crossed that a deal for the A 6million-rated 23-year-old can be struck, although they are remaining cautious with sources having admitted they have been close for some time without an agreement being reached.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Guardian.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Trojan
|32,714
|Texans left with QB questions after divisional ...
|11 hr
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
|The Latest: Strange penalty stalls Cowboys and ...
|11 hr
|GoodPhartz
|13
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|13 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|75
|Teen football star shot by alleged gang members (Mar '08)
|14 hr
|Cobra
|158
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|16 hr
|COOLER
|156
|Mike Zunino's New Plate Approach
|22 hr
|johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC