Middlesbrough target Patrick Bamford spent the first half of the season on loan at Burnley

Middlesbrough are hoping to make a breakthrough in their pursuit of Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford as head coach Aitor Karanka looks to strengthen his attacking options. Boro are keeping their fingers crossed that a deal for the A 6million-rated 23-year-old can be struck, although they are remaining cautious with sources having admitted they have been close for some time without an agreement being reached.

