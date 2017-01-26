Memphis Depay, pictured, made only on...

Memphis Depay, pictured, made only one start for Manchester United under Jose Mourinho

Memphis Depay has emphasised he did not have not have a bad relationship with boss Jose Mourinho during his time at Manchester United. The Holland forward, signed for the Red Devils from PSV Eindhoven by his compatriot Louis van Gaal in the summer of 2015, left the club last week to join Lyon.

