Match-fixing charge surfaces ahead of Australian Open

Victoria state police on Thursday charged an 18-year-old man following an investigation by detectives from the Sporting Integrity Intelligence Unit into allegations of match-fixing at a lower-tier tournament in Traralgon, 160 kilometres southeast of Melbourne, in October. Police did not disclose the name or other details of the man, but said he will appear at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court on March 2 charged with engaging in conduct that corrupts a betting outcome.

