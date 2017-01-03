Maria Sharapova will make her comebac...

Maria Sharapova will make her comeback following a drugs ban at a tournament in Stuttgart

15 hrs ago Read more: Enfield Independent

Maria Sharapova will make her professional tennis comeback following her doping ban at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart in April. The former world number one is serving a 15-month ban after testing positive for cardiac drug meldonium last January and is eligible to compete again on April 26. The Stuttgart tournament is an obvious comeback event given Porsche is one of her main sponsors, b ut it had been thought she would not be able to play because it starts two days before her suspension runs out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Enfield Independent.

