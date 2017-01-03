Manchester City's Fernandinho is show...

Manchester City's Fernandinho is shown the red card by referee Lee Mason

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has failed with an appeal against the red card he received in Monday's match against Burnley, the Football Association has announced. Brazilian Fernandinho was dismissed for a third time in six appearances in a match that City won 2-1 after goals from Gael Clichy and Sergio Aguero.

Chicago, IL

