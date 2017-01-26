Man arrested by detectives investigat...

Man arrested by detectives investigating 'historical abuse' in football

3 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Detectives investigating historical allegations of abuse related to football have arrested a man aged in his 70s, Cambridgeshire Police said. A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said officers were working closely with partners including the Football Association, the local children's safeguarding boards for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Cambridge and Peterborough United the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group and Cambridgeshire county and Peterborough city councils.

