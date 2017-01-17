Lyon president Aulas expects Memphis ...

Lyon president Aulas expects Memphis Depay deal to be tied up in 48 hours

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas believes Memphis Depay is chomping at the bit to show his "immense talent" as the Holland forward puts the final touches on his move from Manchester United. Aulas expects a deal to be concluded for the 22-year-old in the next 48 hours, with the transfer fee set to reach up to 25 million euros .

