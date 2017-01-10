Los Angeles beats San Francisco for George Lucas museum site
"Star Wars" creator George Lucas and his team were on the side of the City of Angels over the City by the Bay on Tuesday, choosing LA as the home of a museum that will showcase his life's work along with a huge collection of exhibits on film history and art. After what organizers called "extensive due diligence and deliberation," they announced that the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will be built in Exposition Park, where it will sit alongside the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and the California Science Center, which houses the space shuttle Endeavour.
