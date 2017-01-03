London-born Jay Ajayi and the Miami Dolphins set for NFL play-offs
Britain's Jay Ajayi will be a key figure as the Miami Dolphins tackle the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card play-offs on Sunday. The London-born running back has enjoyed a stunning breakout season for the Dolphins, taking over after injury forced Arian Foster into retirement and responding with eight touchdowns and over 1,200 yards, including three 200-yard games.
