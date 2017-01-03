London-born Jay Ajayi and the Miami D...

London-born Jay Ajayi and the Miami Dolphins set for NFL play-offs

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bury Times

Britain's Jay Ajayi will be a key figure as the Miami Dolphins tackle the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card play-offs on Sunday. The London-born running back has enjoyed a stunning breakout season for the Dolphins, taking over after injury forced Arian Foster into retirement and responding with eight touchdowns and over 1,200 yards, including three 200-yard games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bury Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Multiple Dead In Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shootin... 4 hr Christsharia sLaw 5
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... 6 hr do it hard 1
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave 8 hr MrTinkertrain24 3
News Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13) 10 hr mike 2
News Former Fugitive Accused In Nursing Home Assault... 10 hr Christsharia sLaw 3
News Raiders vs. Texans playoff preview 14 hr RAIDER MISTERIO OG 7
News Ohio.com - Neighbor fights court order to move (Nov '07) 18 hr Another neighborhood 318
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,734 • Total comments across all topics: 277,679,814

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC