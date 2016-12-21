Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not allow a quick turnaround to be an excuse at Sunderland
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists there can be no excuses as his side head to Sunderland after a quick turnaround in the Premier League. Less than 44 hours after beating title rivals Manchester City in an attritional game at Anfield the Reds will be in action again at the Stadium of Light.
