Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took full responsibility for his selections against Plymouth
Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho is set to return to action after almost seven weeks out to boost manager Jurgen Klopp's attacking options. Klopp is unrepentant about fielding the club's youngest ever line-up in the FA Cup goalless draw at home to League Two Plymouth despite a dearth of chances.
