Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp keen to keep Lucas Leiva after winner at Plymouth

Lucas has started only three Premier League games this season and has been linked to a January move, with Italian giants Inter Milan said to be leading the race for his signature. But after the Brazilian's goal saw Liverpool through their third-round replay at Plymouth 1-0 - his 18th-minute header his first goal for over six years - Klopp said the 30-year-old is going nowhere.

