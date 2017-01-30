Leonardo Ulloa is dismayed by Leicester's apparent refusal to let him leave the club
The Argentinian striker claims manager Claudio Ranieri has gone back on a promise to let him leave the Premier League champions if they received an offer of A 4-5million for him. Press Association Sport understands the Foxes have rejected a A 7million bid from Sunderland and now the 30-year-old, out of favour this season, wants to force the issue.
