Leonard scores 25 as Spurs throttle Raptors, 110-82
Kawhi Leonard had 25 points, LaMarcus Aldridge added 23 and the San Antonio Spurs beat Toronto 110-82 on Tuesday night, holding the Raptors to their lowest score of the season. San Antonio dominated a matchup of teams with the second-best record in each conference, leading by as many as 34 points.
