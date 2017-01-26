Leicester's Wes Morgan, centre, celebrates scoring his side's equaliser at Derby
Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri praised his side's "attitude and character" after Wes Morgan's late equaliser in the FA Cup clash at Derby. The 2-2 draw means a replay next month at the King Power Stadium but Ranieri is not worried about fixture congestion.
