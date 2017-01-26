Lee Selby close to tears after title ...

Lee Selby close to tears after title defence against Jonathan Barros called off

Read more: Oxford Times

Lee Selby will not defend his IBF featherweight title against Jonathan Barros on Saturday after the bout was called off just over 24 hours before it was due to take place. Selby was set to fight the Argentine in Las Vegas but it has been cancelled after Barros did not meet requirements set by the Nevada Athletic Commission, with the announcement coming just before the weigh-in at the MGM Grand.

