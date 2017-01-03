LeBron James was on form for the Clev...

LeBron James was on form for the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers made light of their injury problems as they won again in the NBA by seeing off the New Orleans Pelicans 90-82. The Cavs, without the influential Kyrie Irving, posted an eighth victory in nine games thanks to 26 points and six assists from LeBron James.

