Late Sanchez penalty gives Arsenal 2-1 win over Burnley
Alexis Sanchez chipped a penalty into the net deep into stoppage time to give 10-man Arsenal a 2-1 victory over Burnley on Sunday, sending the north London club up to second in the Premier League. Burnley looked like taking its second point on the road this season when substitute Francis Coquelin tripped Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray powered home the first spot-kick in stoppage time to cancel out Shkodran Mustafi's header.
