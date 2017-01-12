LA Rams make Sean McVay youngest head coach in NFL history
McVay spent the past three seasons as the Washington Redskins' offensive coordinator. He has been an assistant since 2010 in Washington, where he worked with head coach Jay Gruden to build a prolific offense led by quarterback Kirk Cousins.
