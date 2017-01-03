Kyle Edmund loses in Sydney but Dan E...

Kyle Edmund loses in Sydney but Dan Evans gets through

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Bridgwater Mercury

Kyle Edmund's birthday celebrations were ruined as he was dumped out of the Apia International Sydney by qualifier Matthew Barton. The British number two, who took a set off three-time grand slam winner Stan Wawrinka in Brisbane last week, turned 22 on Sunday but his party was cut short by the world number 198, who won the first-round clash 7-6 7-6 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bridgwater Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Multiple Dead In Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shootin... 32 min Spotted Girl 12
anyone know where or how Rodney Rice's mom has ... 8 hr justasking2017 1
News Former Fugitive Accused In Nursing Home Assault... 13 hr Knock off purse s... 5
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 18 hr Zarrin 148
News Raiders vs. Texans playoff preview 19 hr RAIDER MISTERIO OG 10
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... 22 hr Parden Pard 1
News Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite Sun Go Blue Forever 71
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,114 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,047

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC