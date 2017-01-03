Kyle Edmund loses in Sydney but Dan Evans gets through

Kyle Edmund's birthday celebrations were ruined as he was dumped out of the Apia International Sydney by qualifier Matthew Barton. The British number two, who took a set off three-time grand slam winner Stan Wawrinka in Brisbane last week, turned 22 on Sunday but his party was cut short by the world number 198, who won the first-round clash 7-6 7-6 .

