Kuznetsova launches title defence wit...

Kuznetsova launches title defence with win over Irina-Camelia Begu in Sydney

Svetlana Kuznetsova launched her title defence with a straight-sets victory over Irina-Camelia Begu at the Apia International Sydney. The fifth seed dispatched Romania's Begu 6-1 6-4 to set up a second-round clash with either Sam Stosur or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

