Kuznetsova launches title defence with win over Irina-Camelia Begu in Sydney
Svetlana Kuznetsova launched her title defence with a straight-sets victory over Irina-Camelia Begu at the Apia International Sydney. The fifth seed dispatched Romania's Begu 6-1 6-4 to set up a second-round clash with either Sam Stosur or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|1 hr
|Zarrin
|148
|Raiders vs. Texans playoff preview
|2 hr
|RAIDER MISTERIO OG
|10
|Multiple Dead In Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shootin...
|3 hr
|Spotted Girl
|8
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|4 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|7 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|71
|Liverpool name their youngest EVER starting XI
|9 hr
|pepo
|1
|Montoya in talks with Renault? (Feb '06)
|13 hr
|wagonball
|27
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC